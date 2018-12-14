Boner Fight for December 14th, 2018

Boner Candidate #1: I LEFT MY HEART IN AISLE 34-B

Someone left a human heart on board a recent Southwest Airlines flight from Seattle, causing the Dallas-bound flight to turn around. Like a mishandled bag, the heart was mistakenly kept on the connecting flight instead of being taken out of the cargo hold in Seattle. Southwest described the Sunday evening incident in a statement to USA TODAY, referring to the transplant organ on Flight 3606 as “a life-critical cargo shipment” that was “intended to stay in Seattle for delivery to a local hospital.” However, the Seattle Times reported that no Seattle-area hospitals have said they were involved. During the Sunday flight, the captain told the passengers about the heart to explain why the flight needed to redirect, saying the heart had been left on the plane following a previous flight from Sacramento, California, to Seattle.

Boner Candidate #2: I THINK THE GUY IN THE COCAINE SHIRT IS THE ONE DOING IT.

Sean Harrington faces misdemeanor charges of criminal damage to property and criminal damage to a historic landmark in connection to graffiti spelling “cocaine” in various spots on Bourbon Street. (Orleans Justice Center jail) (OJC) A 45-year-old man faces misdemeanor charges after New Orleans police say he painted the word “cocaine” with white spray paint in several locations on Bourbon Street, while wearing a shirt and a hat also emblazoned with the word “cocaine.” Crime cameras caught Sean Harrington spray painting the graffiti early on Dec. 3, including on the doors of a historic building in the 400 block of Bourbon, according to a warrant for his arrest.

