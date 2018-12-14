The Cure Will Release a New Album in 2019

Fans of The Cure are buzzing with delight upon the news that the band intends to release a new album next year. Frontman Robert Smith appeared on SiriusXM to talk about the band’s upcoming induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. That’s when he shared the exciting news. Smith said the band’s involvement in the 2018 Meltdown Festival was a motivator. “We’re going in about six weeks time to finish up what will be our first album in more than a decade. It’s very exciting times for us all around.” While the band hasn’t yet said if they will be going on a tour to support the new album, they are slated to make a few appearances at festivals around the world.

