Tom DeLonge Sells His Home

After reading the real estate listing for Tom DeLonge’s Del Mar, California home, you have to admit, you could totally see him having a skateboard half-pipe installed out back. But that’s just one of the many amenities that come with the 2,800 square foot, “contemporary-organic” property. There’s also an outdoor fireplace and tiled spa. The Blink-182 co-founder just sold the four bedrooms, 3.5 bath home for a cool $3.8 million according to records. DeLonge, who left blink three years ago, is now working with his other band, Angels & Airwaves, on a new record. More on the Los Angeles Times website.

Subscribe to X96's News! Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.