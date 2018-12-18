Boner Fight for December 18th, 2018

Boner Candidate #1: ONE BY ONE THEY’RE LEAVING THE GARBAGE SCOW HELMED BY TUCKER CARLSON

Indeed, which proclaims itself the world’s top job site, said Monday it has stopped advertising on Tucker Carlson’s Fox News show and has “no plans to advertise on this program in the future.” Indeed said in messages to several people who asked on Twitter about its advertising that the company hadn’t run ads on “Tucker Carlson Tonight” for “over a month now.” “As a company, we are nonpartisan ― our site is for everyone, regardless of background or beliefs,” Indeed said in a statement to HuffPost. “Indeed has not advertised on the Tucker Carlson Tonight program in over a month, and has no plans to do so in the future.” The announcement follows Carlson’s rant last week in which he called immigrants “dirty.” Life insurer Pacific Life tweeted over the weekend that the company strongly disagrees with Carlson’s comments and would stop advertising on his show “as we re-evaluate our relationship with his program.”

Boner Candidate #2: BUTT BITER

A former middle school teacher has pleaded guilty to biting a 14-year-old girl’s butt as the teen played water volleyball during a Fourth of July celebration in Georgia. Jonathan William Herbert, 30, will serve 30 days in jail and four years probation under the plea deal reached on Friday, according to The Daily Mail. Herbert allegedly did nothing to hide his actions: Multiple witnesses saw the drunken educator swim underwater and bite the girl while in a lake north of Atlanta, authorities said. The perv then tried to bribe a cop with $200 after he was nabbed. He didn’t have any connection to the girl or her family. Herbert resigned from his teaching job on Aug. 1. His battery, public drunkenness and bribery charges will be wiped from his record if he completes his sentence without any problems. Herbert is also barred from teaching and can’t be seen in areas “where children congregate,” according to court records.

