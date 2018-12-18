Jack White Dropping Some New Music This Week

Jack White, man of many projects, is dropping some new music this week with his supergroup The Raconteurs. The band is releasing two new songs, “Sunday Driver” and “Now That You’re Gone” on Wednesday via White’s Third Man Records. It’s the first new Raconteurs music in a decade. Earlier this year, the band released the 10th-anniversary edition of their album Consolers of the Lonely.

