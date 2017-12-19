Boner Fight for December 19th, 2017

Jay-Z’s forthcoming docuseries on the life and death of Trayvon Martin has sparked notice from the man who killed the unarmed 17-year-old in 2012. George Zimmerman, the neighborhood watch volunteer who was acquitted of second-degree murder and manslaughter in Martin’s death, is now threatening the music mogul and Michael Gasparro, the project’s co-executive producer, according to The Blast and the Orlando Sentinel. Zimmerman said the series’ production team made unannounced visits to his parents’ and uncle’s homes to get them on camera. He said the team “harassed” his family, but didn’t go into detail to The Blast about how.

Boner Candidate #2: BRAWLING WITH THE BABY IN THE BUGGY

A video of a wild fight at the Edison Mall, which included a child in a stroller, was posted on Facebook Sunday evening. It shows a group of people, both male and female, brawling outside the Victoria’s Secret store. During the fight, a woman pushing a young child in a stroller kicks another woman in the face. It is unclear what started the fight or the identities of those involved. In a statement from the Fort Myers Police Department, Capt. Jay Rodriguez said a call regarding a disturbance involving a group of young women in front of Victoria’s Secret at the Edison Mall in Fort Myers was received at 4:30 p.m. Sunday. “Upon arrival, the incident had already dissipated and police did not find a confrontation going on,” Rodriguez said. “Approximately two hours later police were called back to the mall in reference to apparent injuries that occurred previously and spoke to complainants.”

