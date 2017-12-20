Boner (Round One) for December 20th, 2017

Boner Candidate #1: I WAS PROMISED AN OSTRICH FARM AND BUT I GOT VD INSTEAD.

A married hedge-funder wooed his beauty-pageant mistress with the promise of an ostrich farm in Uganda — only to gift her with an STD, a Manhattan Supreme Court lawsuit says. Former Miss Germany International Aline Marie Massel, 31, revealed the alleged seamy details of her two-year illicit relationship with Autonomy Capital CEO Robert Charles Gibbins in new court documents. The beauty queen-turned-Tesla model met Gibbins while dining at Le Bilboquet in Manhattan in June 2014, her suit says. Gibbins, who is in his 40s, told Massel he was unmarried and said he wanted to have four children with her, the suit says.

Read More

Boner Candidate #2: ORIENTAL; I HATE IT.

A woman was thrown out of a Starbucks in Walnut Creek, California, earlier this month after she berated two Asian customers with racist insults. The patron verbally attacked Annie An, a Korean international college student, after she heard An conversing in Korean with her tutor Sean Lee. An caught some video of the incident on her phone and shared it on Facebook. In her post, An said that before she began recording, the woman told her, “This is America. Use English only.” Later the woman allegedly added, “I don’t want to hear foreign language.” “… Oriental. I hate it,” the woman can be heard saying in the video. Read More

Boner Candidate #3: THEY STACKED THE REINDEER AND NOW THEY’VE GONE AFTER THE BABY JESUS.

When you live on Shepherd Lane, having a Nativity front and center sounds about right. “There is no better place to live,” said Amy Heaton, the woman in charge of the neighborhood’s Christmas display. “It’s such a busy road and such a great spot, great location to get the most viewing.” For the past three years, Heaton has headed up the project. This year, she is staying busier than normal. A few days after Thanksgiving, she set up the Nativity. And shortly after that, someone stole away with the manger and took baby Jesus along with it. “They just took the whole meaning of Christmas,” Heaton said. But in this season of good cheer, there is also some good will. “Five days later, a new one showed up, and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh!'” Heaton said.

Read More