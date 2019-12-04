Boner Fight for December 4th, 2019

BONER CANDIDATE #1: THE NECROPHILE COP

A Los Angeles Police Department officer has been placed on leave after body camera footage allegedly caught him fondling a female corpse, sources tell Eyewitness News. The officer with Central Division had gone with a partner to a death investigation at a home. During the investigation at one point, the officer’s partner had left the room. Sources say the officer turned off the recording on his body camera and then lifted the sheet off the woman’s body and allegedly began feeling her nipples and fondling her breasts. He later turned the body camera recording back on. But the cameras used by the department have a video buffering that saves footage going back for two minutes prior to the recording function being activated. A detective who was later reviewing bodycam video for the investigation saw the fondling on video and reported him. The officer was pulled from the field and assigned to home duty after this incident came to light, according to LAPD spokesman Josh Rubenstein. The union representing LAPD officers called the incident “extremely disturbing.” Read More

BONER CANDIDATE #2: FETAL BURIALS, THAT’S WHAT GRIEVING PARENTS WANT

The coming months could bring a resurgence of bills mandating burial or cremation of fetal tissue, a requirement that advocates say would increase costs for patients, burden providers, and shut down clinics. Since 2016, lawmakers in four states have passed laws regulating the disposal of fetal remains; three are blocked by the courts. In May, the U.S. Supreme Court upheld Indiana’s fetal burial law, signed in 2016 by then-Gov. Mike Pence (R) and requiring fetal remains be buried or cremated instead of disposed as medical waste. In 2019, Republican lawmakers in three states—Pennsylvania, Ohio and Wisconsin—introduced legislation relating to the disposal of fetal tissue. The Court’s recent ruling on Indiana’s fetal burial law could encourage more anti-choice lawmakers to consider similar measures, said Elizabeth Nash, senior state issues manager for the Guttmacher Institute. “Whenever there’s a court decision, abortion opponents look into it, and then plan their next steps,” Nash told Rewire.News. “We could see more [fetal burial bills] in 2020 if abortion opponents see this as a way to return to trying to close clinics.” Read More