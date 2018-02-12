Boner Fight for February 12th, 2018

Utah legislators were put on high alert after a senator says an unknown woman knocked on the door of his Salt Lake City hotel room and told him she was his date for the night, the same day a news story reported that a House member, who resigned Tuesday, met with a prostitute twice last year. Senate President Wayne Niederhauser, R-Sandy, said he’s instructed lawmakers to be cautious, that there may be people seeking to “entrap” them in an apparent scandalous situation to make money off them. Niederhauser said the incident is under investigation, and there were few details available. But lawmakers are clearly on edge in the days after the abrupt resignation of Rep. Jon Stanard, R-St. George, who the Daily Mail of London reported met a call girl twice in 2017 for sex. “I’ve talked with all the senators,” Niederhauser said, “to let them know the situation and to be on high alert in their lives, on social media, questioning those who might have [malicious] intent to try to entrap us in a situation.”

