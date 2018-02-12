Boner Fight for February 12th, 2018

Boner Candidate #1: THE UTAH LEGISLATURE HAS BEEN PUT ON HIGH ALERT BY NIEDERHAUSER.
Utah legislators were put on high alert after a senator says an unknown woman knocked on the door of his Salt Lake City hotel room and told him she was his date for the night, the same day a news story reported that a House member, who resigned Tuesday, met with a prostitute twice last year. Senate President Wayne Niederhauser, R-Sandy, said he’s instructed lawmakers to be cautious, that there may be people seeking to “entrap” them in an apparent scandalous situation to make money off them. Niederhauser said the incident is under investigation, and there were few details available. But lawmakers are clearly on edge in the days after the abrupt resignation of Rep. Jon Stanard, R-St. George, who the Daily Mail of London reported met a call girl twice in 2017 for sex. “I’ve talked with all the senators,” Niederhauser said, “to let them know the situation and to be on high alert in their lives, on social media, questioning those who might have [malicious] intent to try to entrap us in a situation.”
Boner Candidate #2: WHEW! IT’S REALLY IN YOUR FACE!
Despite concerns that it might allow immodest behavior, a bill advanced on a close vote Thursday to make it crystal clear that breast-feeding is legal in public places. The House Business and Labor Committee voted 6-5 for HB196, and sent it to the full House. “I don’t feel that we should ever relegate a woman to a restroom to breast-feed her child,” said Rep. Justin Fawson, R-North Ogden, sponsor of the bill. But he and others said some businesses now ask women to go there. “It is an issue here in Utah. Women are asked to move, cover up or leave the establishment while breast-feeding,” said Stephanie Pitcher with the Utah Women’s Coalition. “We are one of only two states that does not protect breast-feeding in business establishments.”
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.