Boner Fight for February 23rd, 2018

Boner Candidate #1: THAT LOOKS LIKE A HUNTING RIFLE TO ME.

During his annual address to state lawmakers, Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, was asked about banning AR-15 rifles in the wake of last week’s Florida school shooting that left 17 dead and sparked new debate about gun control. The question came from Sen. Jim Dabakis, D-Salt Lake City. “It is a ticking time bomb. It’s going to happen in a Utah school,” Dabakis said. “Can you please tell me why we need AR-15s and assault weapons?” Lee’s response was that there is “not, as far as I can tell, a meaningful way to distinguish between the AR-15 on the one hand, and many hunting rifles that are not considered assault weapons on the other hand.”

Boner Candidate #2: WHAT STEVE THINKS IS FUNNY IS NOT FUNNY

The lieutenant who accused a Michigan sheriff of being a “multifaceted bigot” who belittled women, minorities and the disabled is speaking out, saying he had to step up and do the right thing. Jackson County Sheriff’s Lt. Tommy Schuette filed a lawsuit last week in Detroit federal court against Sheriff Steven Rand and Jackson County, alleging that Rand routinely berated him by “calling out his name in a voice imitating a deaf or mentally disabled person” after Schuette suffered on-the-job hearing loss. “I had to do the ethical, and the morally right thing to do, which was to report it,” Schuette told MLive.com alongside his attorney, Jim Fett. The suit also accuses Rand of calling a former black deputy a “dumb n—r” and a female judge a “scatter-brained c–t,” according to the lawsuit and audio recordings.

