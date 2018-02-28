Boner Fight for February 28th, 2018

Boner Candidate #1: WOW! MY KIN OWNED LOTS OF SLAVES!

A candidate for governor of South Carolina who once said she was “proud” of the Confederacy now claims she didn’t know her ancestors owned more than 60 slaves. During a campaign speech at Bob Jones University earlier this month, Republican candidate Catherine Templeton touted her Southern heritage and her family’s involvement in the Confederacy. During the speech, Templeton was vague about her slave-owning ancestors, telling the audience: “I think it’s important that my family didn’t fight because we had slaves. My family fought because the federal government was trying to tell us how to live. We didn’t need them to tell us how to live way back then and we don’t need them to tell us how to live today.” But census records obtained by the Greenville News show her ancestor Hiram Clark Brawley was a plantation owner in Chester County in 1860 with 66 slaves. That number was “pretty substantial,” Joseph McGill, a Charleston historian and founder of the Slave Dwelling Project, told the paper, adding that Brawley ranked in the top 35 slave owners at the time.

The story unfolds inside an interrogation room on the third floor of Omaha Police headquarters. The Douglas County Attorney provided the video of the two-hour incident in October 2017 involving Thomas Hartman. ” You’re Thomas Hartman and you filed a report yesterday?” the detective asked. Hartman,25, first filed a report with police saying he was the victim of a crime. He said his brother robbed him. But detectives did their homework. “You just need to come clean, because I have visuals of him from the time of this robbery. He’s on the other side of town,” the detective told Hartman. The detective asked Hartman to come clean several times, but Hartman insisted his brother stole his money. While charging Hartman with false reporting, his 17 year old girlfriend was in another room talking with detectives about sex trafficking. The video shows Hartman knocking and banging on the wall and yelling for his girlfriend. “Babe! Babe!” he yells. At one point, you hear a woman yell, “What?” Hartman yells, “I think they’re going to take me to jail. Go get that money and bond me out Jaylene.” According to a police report, the teenager told detectives she was doing sexual favors in exchange for money under Hartman’s direction.

