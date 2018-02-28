Fresh X: Chvrches “My Enemy”

New album due out May 25th

Chvrches have made it official and they have done so with a new track featuring Matt Berninger of The National called “My Enemy.” Love Is Dead will be released on May 25th and features 13 new tracks.

We’re still waiting on some tour dates, which I am told by a very secret source are coming very soon.

Tracklist:

1. Graffiti

2. Get Out

3. Deliverance

4. My Enemy

5. Forever

6. Never Say Die

7. Miracle

8. Graves

9. Heaven/Hell

10. God’s Plan

11. Really Gone

12. ii

13. Wonderland