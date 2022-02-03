Boner Fight for February 3rd, 2022

Boner Candidate #1: TUCKER CARLSON MESSES WITH MOB CITY; AKA CHARM CITY; AKA BODYMORE; AKA BALTIMORE.
Tucker Carlson recently called Baltimore “one of the worst places in the Western Hemisphere,” saying, “it’s a little bit of Haiti in the mid-Atlantic”.
Boner Candidate #2: DOWN WITH BUTTERFLYS!
A butterfly sanctuary in Texas will shut down indefinitely after right-wing conspiracy theorists repeatedly targeted the business, accusing the sanctuary of aiding in human trafficking.
