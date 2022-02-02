Boners

Boner Fight for February 2nd, 2022

Boner Candidate #1: THERE’S GOOD REASON TO BE AFRAID OF THE LAS VEGAS HORDES BUT THIS SEEMS LIKE OVERKILL.

A small town in Utah is preparing for the apocalypse with new “Disaster Hub Boxes” all over the town.

via Utah Investigative

Boner Candidate #2: OH, THEY’RE JUST 112 MILLION YEARS OLD. WHO’S GONNA MISS ‘EM?

Dinosaur tracks in Utah that date back 112 million years were damaged by heavy machinery from a contractor hired by the Bureau of Land Management.

via The Salt Lake Tribune

