Boner of the Day for February 2nd, 2022

ROUND ONE

Boner Candidate #1: IF YOU DON’T WANT TO LOOK LIKE THIS… COVERED WITH WARTS AND SKIN TAGS… COME TO OUR HOSPITAL.

A hospital in Kerala is under fire for using a picture of Morgan Freeman to advertise their skin treatments.

via First Post

Boner Candidate #2: YOU NAME YOUR KID ‘PSYCH’ THIS IS WHAT YOU GET.

A man in Florida named “Psych”attacked a man with a machete and bit him in the face.

via Local 10

Boner Candidate #3: THERE’S GOOD REASON TO BE AFRAID OF THE LAS VEGAS HORDES BUT THIS SEEMS LIKE OVERKILL.

A small town in Utah is preparing for the apocalypse with new “Disaster Hub Boxes” all over the town.

via Utah Investigative

ROUND TWO

Boner Candidate #1: I THINK YOU MEAN YOU HAVE DONE LESS THAN ANYONE.

Chuck Morse tired to claim that he had done more for climate change than anyone else thanks to his landscaping business. However, he has a long history of being opposed to any climate change related policies.

via The Huffington Post

Boner Candidate #2: NAZIS, DEMOCRATS, WHAT’S THE DIFFERENCE?

The press secretary for Gov. Ron SeSantis is under backlash for suggesting that a Nazi demonstration was just a group of Democratic agents.

via Politico

Boner Candidate #3: OH, THEY’RE JUST 112 MILLION YEARS OLD. WHO’S GONNA MISS ‘EM?

Dinosaur tracks in Utah that date back 112 million years were damaged by heavy machinery from a contractor hired by the Bureau of Land Management.

via The Salt Lake Tribune