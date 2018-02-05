Boner Fight for February 5th, 2018

A Republican lawmaker trying to unseat Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner is standing by a campaign ad that’s being blasted as racist, homophobic and “repulsive.” State Rep. Jeanne Ives, a social and fiscal conservative, says the ad that began airing this weekend illustrates the GOP governor’s “chosen constituents based on the policy choices he made.” The ad features actors portraying people including a transgender woman and a Chicago Teachers Union member, all thanking Rauner.

What do you call a tax increase initiative without a tax increase? If you’re Rep. Mike Schultz, R-Hooper, you call it HB299. Schultz is sponsoring a bill that would, in effect, cancel out the Our Schools Now initiative’s effort to boost annual education funding by $715 million through a combination of sales and income tax hikes. If Our Schools Now makes it to the ballot, and if the initiative is approved by voters, HB299 would then cut Utah’s tax rates back to their current levels. “I think the public would like this,” Schultz said, “because who likes the largest tax increase in their state’s history?” Schultz said he’s working with the organizers of Our Schools Now and hopes to reach a compromise that would allow them to abandon their initiative. The two parties, he said, are “not in the same place yet.”

