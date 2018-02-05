Podcast | Let’s Go Eat Show: Steven Rosenberg

Food and Conversation

We are eating food and talking about food on this episode with Steven Rosenberg, the owner and CEO (Chief Eating Officer) of Liberty Heights Fresh.

Lots of good things can happen over a meal. You have a little food, a little bit to drink and the next thing you know, you’ve solved all the world’s problems. That’s what we want to do with The Let’s Go Eat Show. Every so often I, Bill Allred, will find someone interesting from entertainment, the arts, or politics, and sit down with them for some food, some drinks, and some conversation