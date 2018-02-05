Disney drops the first official trailer for “SOLO”!

Well here we go!

I’ll be 100% honest in the fact that I’m having a hard time picturing anyone but Harrison Ford as Han Solo. There are times when you get characters that can really ONLY be played by one person.. Can anyone but Johnny Depp be Jack Sparrow? Can anyone but Sandra Bullock be Miss Congeniality? Plus Woody from Cheers is involved. SOooooooo.

But I’ll keep an open mind here, and we’ll find out in May with the next chapter in the Star Wars universe.