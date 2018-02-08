Boner Fight for February 8th, 2018

Boner Candidate #1: YOU POINT THAT AT ME, I’LL BITE IT OFF.

Authorities in North Carolina are investigating a parent’s report of a teacher biting her 4-year-old daughter. Dominique Davis tells the Winston-Salem Journalshe contacted Middle Fork Elementary School staff after noticing dried blood on her daughter’s hand Jan. 24. She says school officials said her daughter injured herself on a paper-towel dispenser, but her daughter later said a teacher in her pre-K special-needs class had bitten her finger. Davis says a human bite caused an infection, and another finger was broken. Forsyth County Chief Deputy Brad Stanley said Tuesday the sheriff’s office and Child Protective Services are investigating the allegations. Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools spokesman Brent Campbell says officials are conducting an internal investigation. No disciplinary actions have been taken.

Read More

Boner Candidate #2: P.F. CHANGS. P.F. CHANGS.

Last Friday, a basketball game between St. Xavier and Elder took an ugly turn. Attention was taken off the game and directed towards Elder’s cheering section. Parents say their sons were the targets of racial slurs. Susan Stockman’s son, Nathan, is the point guard for St. X. She says from the first quarter to the third, Nathan endured racial taunts. She described what she heard at the game. “Go back to China. Open your eyes and then they were nice enough to ask do your eyes get open. Can they open bigger?” said Stockman. At one point, Stockman says the Elder crowd repeatedly yelled, “P.F. Changs,” at her son. The chant is clear on a recording of the game. Nathan wasn’t the only student. Mina Jefferson’s son, Bobby, was also a target. Chants of, “Bobby’s on welfare! Bobby’s on welfare!” can be heard on the video. Mina says the crowd shouted more disparaging words to her African-American son. “Things like Bobby’s on welfare. Bobby can’t read. Bobby sells crack,” Jefferson said. “I mean my son’s going to Dartmouth for god sake. Like really, this is ridiculous. So clearly he has achieved both athletically and academically.”

Read More