Geek News on the Radio for February 8th, 2018

Deadpool 2 with… CABLE?!

Season Two of Jessica Jones!

Marvel’s Wolverine Podcast?!

We first heard about Marvel’s Wolverine-starring 10-episode podcast series at the tail end of 2017, and it sure sounded sweet: Ten episodes following agents tracking the legendary mutant as he hunts down a serial killer in a fictional Alaskan town. Now we have a release date. Wolverine: The Long Night‘s first episode airs on March 12th exclusively on Stitcher Premium, with a new one dropping every week. As the preview above indicates, Marvel’s channeling some old-fashioned noir for its first scripted podcast. It has serious talent behind and in front of the microphone: Wolverine himself will be voiced by Richard Armitage (Castlevania, The Hobbit films), Broadway veteran Celia Keenan-Bolger, Scott Adsit (30 Rock) and Ato Essandoh. The series is written by comics vet Ben Percy, directed by Brendan Baker (Love and Radio podcast) with sound designer Chloe Prasinos (Reply All podcast).

Game of Thrones Writing Star Wars?

“Game of Thrones” creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss are going to write and produce a new series of “Star Wars” films, Disney announced on Tuesday. The new series will be separate from the main episodic Skywalker saga that started with “Star Wars: A New Hope” and is slated to wrap up with 2019’s “Star Wars: Episode IX.” It will also exist independently from a Rian Johnson-helmed series that was announced last year. “David and Dan are some of the best storytellers working today,” said Kathleen Kennedy, president of Lucasfilm, in a statement. “Their command of complex characters, depth of story and richness of mythology will break new ground and boldly push Star Wars in ways I find incredibly exciting.” It also comes at a time of transition for Benioff and Weiss. “Game of Thrones,” their sprawling fantasy epic, will end its run on HBO in 2019. The show has been a massive hit for the premium cabler and has been hailed by fanboys and critics alike for its ability to mix spectacle and political wrangling. “Game of Thrones” is adapted from George R.R. Martin’s book series of the same name.

