Boner Fight for February 9th, 2018

Boner Candidate #1: MY DAD HAS CANCER

Utah legislators responded Thursday to a report that a Utah House member abruptly resigned Tuesday night because it was about to become public that he met an online escort for sex twice last year. The Daily Mail, a British publication, quotes Brie Taylor saying former Rep. John Stanard, R-St. George, paid her $250 for sex twice at the Fairfield Inn in downtown Salt Lake City. The Deseret News has not independently confirmed the allegations. Utah House Speaker Greg Hughes, R-Draper, issued a brief statement Wednesday, saying Stanard stepped down for personal and family reasons. “It’s been a hard week,” Hughes said, adding he hopes the allegations don’t reflect poorly on the Legislature as a whole. He said the biggest concern lawmakers have is for Stanard’s family.

Boner Candidate #2: I HAD TO DROP PEBBLES OFF AT THE POOL

A Florida woman says an airline told her to flush her hamster down an airport toilet because the emotional support rodent wasn’t allowed to fly with her. The Miami Herald reports before Belen Aldecosea flew home from college to South Florida, she twice called Spirit Airlines to ensure she could bring Pebbles, her pet dwarf hamster. No problem, the airline said. But when Aldecosea arrived at the Baltimore airport, Spirit refused to allow the animal onboard. The 21-year-old told the paper she flushed Pebbles at an airline employee’s suggestion, after running out of other options.

