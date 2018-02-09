Concert Announcement | 30 Seconds to Mars

July 14th at USANA

The band announced their huge North America tour on Ellen today along with details about their album, which will be out on April 6th and you can preorder it here. According to Loudwire,”Thirty Seconds to Mars have lined up an alt-leaning bill of support acts to join them on the road this summer. Walk the Moon, K.Flay, MisterWives, Joywave and the buzzy upstart outfit Welshly Arms”

Tickets go on sale Friday, February 16th at 10 am via LiveNation. By pre-ordering the album you can get access to a ticket pre-sale on the 12th.