Boner Fight for January 10, 2020

Australia is currently suffering from devastating bushfires that are spread across the country, consuming an estimated 10.7 million hectares (26 million acres; 107,000 square kilometers; 41,000 square miles) and taking 28 people's lives as of 8 January 2020. The animal population of Australia is taking hit after hit as millions of animals were either lost to the fires or will most likely perish due to loss of food and habitat. It is currently estimated that over a billion animals were lost to the ongoing 2019–'20 Australian bushfire season. There have been many claims online being spread alleging that arsons were to blame for the current tragic situation in Australia. And while NSW police say they have charged 24 people with deliberately putting bushes to flame, most of the information related to "arson emergency" is vastly exaggerated. Assistant Professor of Climate Science, Dr. Jacquelyn Gill recently served a monumental burn on Twitter. While it's true that some people have been charged with arson, it is hard to deny that the current bushfire season has not been a consequence of climate change. Ecologist and associate professor Dr. Jacquelyn Gill took to Twitter to explain how climate change affects our environment and how it was a huge factor in the current fires Australia has been experiencing. She first responded to a tweet about climate change deniers.

Yesterday, personal trainer and author Jillian Michaels made comments about Lizzo's body and health during an interview on BuzzFeed News' morning show AM2DM: Her comments immediately drew backlash, with many calling them body-shaming and not based on scientific facts: @AM2DM @JillianMichaels Nick Jonas and Halle Berry both have diabetes. Fat does not equal diabetes. Jillian later issued a statement and doubled down on her remarks, writing, "There are serious health consequences that come with obesity — heart disease, diabetes, cancer to name only a few."