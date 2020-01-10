Boner of the Day for January 10th, 2020

ROUND ONE

Boner Candidate #1: SOME DIRTY KNICKERS FORGOT TO DEPLANE

A disgusting passenger left their dirty knickers on the aisle of a plane. The picture shows an empty plane with the other passengers already disembarked. However, in the middle of the aisle was the pair of pink knickers. They also appeared to have been worn, and looked dirty and old. How they ended up there remains a mystery, The image on Instagram was captioned with: “Must have been a hot flight.” Instagram users were both amused and horrified. Other social media users were left stunned and sickened. One person said “wtf” with a sick emoji. Someone else joked: “Someone lost their drawers.” One person simply asked: “How?” Another social media user joked it must have been a “turbulent flight”. Bizarre moment on Ural Airlines flight from Antalya to Moscow as a female passenger uses overhead air vent to dry her knickers. Rather disgustingly, it isn’t the first time it has happened. Earlier this year, a Virgin Atlantic passenger found some dirty knickers on her seat while she was boarding. A woman was also caught drying her pants during a flight, using the overhead air vents. Read More

Boner Candidate #2: I THINK WE ALREADY KNOW WHO STOLE THIS DON’T WE?

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A man claimed someone stole his cheeseburger off of a motel nightstand in Benton, Arkansas, according to KATV content partner The Saline Courier. In an attempt to solve the alleged hamburglary, Keegan Byars filed a report with the police. According to the report, Byars informed the officer that he purchased two cheeseburgers at a nearby gas station. He reportedly ate one of the burgers and then placed the other one on the nightstand at The Troutt Motel. When Byars woke up hours later, he said the cheeseburger was gone, the report stated. There was another person sleeping in the room at the time. That individual spoke to police but claimed that they did not touch the cheeseburger. The officer noted in the report that Byars was “extremely intoxicated” at the time of the incident. Read More

Boner Candidate #3: REAL SCIENTISTS TAKE ACCU WEATHER TO SCHOOL.

Australia is currently suffering from devastating bushfires that are spread across the country, consuming an estimated 10.7 million hectares (26 million acres; 107,000 square kilometers; 41,000 square miles) and taking 28 people’s lives as of 8 January 2020. The animal population of Australia is taking hit after hit as millions of animals were either lost to the fires or will most likely perish due to loss of food and habitat. It is currently estimated that over a billion animals were lost to the ongoing 2019–’20 Australian bushfire season. There have been many claims online being spread alleging that arsons were to blame for the current tragic situation in Australia. And while NSW police say they have charged 24 people with deliberately putting bushes to flame, most of the information related to “arson emergency” is vastly exaggerated. Assistant Professor of Climate Science, Dr. Jacquelyn Gill recently served a monumental burn on Twitter. While it’s true that some people have been charged with arson, it is hard to deny that the current bushfire season has not been a consequence of climate change. Ecologist and associate professor Dr. Jacquelyn Gill took to Twitter to explain how climate change affects our environment and how it was a huge factor in the current fires Australia has been experiencing. She first responded to a tweet about climate change deniers. Read More

ROUND TWO

Boner Candidate #1: I JUST DIDN’T GET IT

Tim Allen has responded to Ricky Gervais’ admission that the only Golden Globes joke he regrets is the one he made about the actor and comedian. Gervais, who hosted the awards ceremony for the fifth time this year and is known for his acerbic jokes at the expense of Hollywood figures, made the gag at the 2011 Golden Globes while introducing Tom Hanks and Allen to the stage. “What can I say about our next two presenters?” he asked. “The first is an actor, producer and director whose movies have grossed over $3.5bn at the box office. He’s won two Academy Awards and three Golden Globes for his powerful and varied performances, starring in such films as Philadelphia, Forrest Gump, Castaway, Apollo 13 and Saving Private Ryan. The other… is Tim Allen.” Explaining why he regretted the jab, Gervais said he believes Allen “took it wrong”. Read More

Boner Candidate #2: BIG GOVERNMET STIFLLING THE SMALL BUSINESS MAN

Las Vegas, NV — What happens in Vegas can blow up a backyard. Authorities in Nevada are investigating how a Las Vegas homeowner managed to set up and operate a makeshift backyard gas station in the city — complete with two large tanks and a hose that could reach the street. Las Vegas Fire and Rescue said in a Facebook post this week that firefighters discovered the “homemade gas station” on Tuesday while responding to an unspecified incident on the property. The agency also shared photos of the illegal facility, which included two large yellow tanks placed against a brick wall, a gas pump nozzle and a hose “long enough to reach the street for possible curbside fill ups.” “This is not only illegal in the city, it is a hazard to neighbors & first responders who may respond there for an emergency, like a fire,” the department said. The homeowner has not been charged, but fire officials said citations are possible. That person may also have to pay for the abatement of any environmental impact the homemade station has caused. Read More

Boner Candidate #3: I AM JUST CONCERNED ABOUT HER HEALTH.

Yesterday, personal trainer and author Jillian Michaels made comments about Lizzo’s body and health during an interview on BuzzFeed News’ morning show AM2DM: Her comments immediately drew backlash, with many calling them body-shaming and not based on scientific facts: @AM2DM @JillianMichaels Nick Jonas and Halle Berry both have diabetes. Fat does not equal diabetes. Jillian later issued a statement and doubled down on her remarks, writing, “There are serious health consequences that come with obesity — heart disease, diabetes, cancer to name only a few.” Read More