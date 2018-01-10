Boner Fight for January 10th, 2018

Boner Candidate #1: WE ARE SO PROUD OF OUR BRAVE PASTOR.

Megachurch pastor Andy Savage made a confession this past Sunday at Highpoint Church in Memphis, Tennessee. “As a college student on staff at a church in Texas more than 20 years ago, I regretfully had a sexual incident with a female high school senior in the church,” he said. His request for forgiveness got a standing ovation from the congregation. Jules Woodson was 17 years old when she says she was sexually assaulted by Savage during a ride home from church. At the time, Savage was a 22-year-old youth minister at a Houston church. Woodson recently went public about her story on a Christian blog. “I did it because I was scared and I was in shock and I didn’t understand what was happening,” Woodson said.

Boner Candidate #2: WE WILL NOT TOLERATE UPPITY TEACHERS.

Deyshia Hargrave, a Louisiana middle school teacher, was charged with "remaining where forbidden and resisting an officer" after a confrontation at a school board meeting over educators' pay. A Louisiana teacher who stood up at a school board meeting and asked why the superintendent was getting a raise while educators and support staff were not was ejected from the room by a marshal, handcuffed on the floor and put into a patrol car. The arrest on Monday of the teacher, Deyshia Hargrave, was recorded by local media station KATC-TV, and a 12-minute version was posted on YouTube. It was widely shared, generating comments online that appeared supportive of Ms. Hargrave, who is listed as an English teacher at Rene A. Rost Middle School in Vermilion Parish on the southern Louisiana coast. Ms. Hargrave and the superintendent, Jerome Puyau, did not reply to emailed requests for comment on Tuesday. Law enforcement officials also did not reply to requests for information. Read More