Fresh X: Jack White “Connected By Love” & “Respect Commander”

Jacky is Back!

Jack White has released the first single and a b-side from his 3rd solo album, Boarding House Reach. There’s no release date for the album yet. The video for Connected By Love was shot in Los Angeles and Nashville, home of Mr. White’s Third Man Records.

But that’s not all…Connected By Love, is a pretty straight-on Jack White song, but Respect Commander is a little more out there. It’s an instrumental build with synth and a little guitar, but when it shows up, it’s heavy. Then Jack breaks in with some space and direct vocals that suggest the same themes that Freedom at 21 did. Nothing wrong with a little submission to a muse, I suppose.