Boner (Round Two) for January 10th, 2018

Boner Candidate #1: WE WILL NOT TOLERATE UPPITY TEACHERS.

Deyshia Hargrave, a Louisiana middle school teacher, was charged with “remaining where forbidden and resisting an officer” after a confrontation at a school board meeting over educators’ pay. A Louisiana teacher who stood up at a school board meeting and asked why the superintendent was getting a raise while educators and support staff were not was ejected from the room by a marshal, handcuffed on the floor and put into a patrol car. The arrest on Monday of the teacher, Deyshia Hargrave, was recorded by local media station KATC-TV, and a 12-minute version was posted on YouTube. It was widely shared, generating comments online that appeared supportive of Ms. Hargrave, who is listed as an English teacher at Rene A. Rost Middle School in Vermilion Parish on the southern Louisiana coast. Ms. Hargrave and the superintendent, Jerome Puyau, did not reply to emailed requests for comment on Tuesday. Law enforcement officials also did not reply to requests for information. Read More

Boner Candidate #2: I’M GLAD THE OLD BAT IS DEAD

Police say a Massachusetts woman skipped her own mother’s funeral so she could break into the dead woman’s house and steal a safe filled with items worth $90,000. The Telegram & Gazette reports that 30-year-old Alyce Davenport was held on $15,000 bail after pleading not guilty Monday to seven charges. An alleged accomplice was held without bail on a warrant. Police say Davenport and her accomplice went to the mother’s home on Friday during the funeral. Police say she did not attend her mother’s funeral and was not answering calls from relatives. Police were tipped off about the alleged theft by the boyfriend of Davenport’s mother.

Boner Candidate #3: THAT MAN HAS A FEAST IN HIS PANTS

A Florida man with a feast stuffed in his pants was arrested trying to sneak out of a grocery store, police said. Maeli Alvarez-Aguilar, 26, was taken into custody on a petty merchant theft charge after walking out of the Rines Market IGA store in Indiantown on Dec. 15, the Martin County Sheriff’s Office told Fox News on Tuesday. An arrest affidavit viewed by TCPalm.com said Alvarez-Aguilar “removed a full rack of ribs from his waistband.”

