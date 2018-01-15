Boner Fight for January 15th, 2018

Boner Candidate #1: IF THEY AREN’T WORKING THEY’LL JUST PLAY VIDEO GAMES AND TAKE DRUGS.

Four people have been charged after former members of a North Carolina-based religious group complained that a minister forced children to work in his fish markets for little or no money, authorities said. John McCollum, 67, and three women who worked for him were arrested in December, The Fayetteville Observer reported . Six others were being sought. McCollum faces charges including involuntary servitude of children, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said. Arrest warrants list 16 children and young adults as victims. The sheriff’s office said it believes more were involved. Investigators say McCollum threatened the children with violence or loss of their food if they refused to work.

Read More

Boner Candidate #2: I’M A GOVERNOR; A NAVY SEAL; AND A SEXUAL BLACKMAILER

Governor Eric Greitens on Wednesday night confirmed to News 4 he had an extramarital affair, an admission a months-long News 4 investigation prompted. In a recording obtained by News 4, a woman says she had a sexual encounter with Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens and that he tried to blackmail her to keep the encounter quiet. The details were provided to News 4 by the woman’s ex-husband, claiming the sexual relationship happened between his now ex-wife and Greitens in March 2015. News 4 is not naming the woman and she has not made an on-the-record comment about the story. According to the ex-husband, the recording was made just days after Greitens’ and the woman’s first sexual encounter. And also that Greitens took a photograph during the encounter to use as “blackmail” according to the ex-husband.

Read More