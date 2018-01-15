Geek News on the Radio for January 15th, 2018

Black Panther soundtrack keeps getting better, adds Jay Rock, Future track

I haven’t tried to hide or disguise that Black Panther’s accompanying soundtrack is one of my most anticipated releases this year. The newest track from Jay Rock, Future, James Blake and, yes, Kendrick Lamar proves why. “King’s Dead” is the third track from the album released so far. Kendrick Lamar first premiered the first track, “All the Stars,” with labelmate, Sza. A tease of Lamar’s collaboration with Vince Staples debuted with the latest Black Panther teaser. Lamar, who is producing the album, hasn’t revealed the full list of tracks and contributing artists.

Read More

‘American Gods’ Season 2 Update: Neil Gaiman’s New Role, How Bryan Fuller and Michael Green Could Still Be Involved

Despite the recent behind-the-scenes shakeup in the Starz series “American Gods,” season 2 of the adaptation appears to still be underway, but it might take long to put together. Starz CEO Chris Albrecht revealed during the Television Critics Association that they are having “some trouble” getting the new season off the ground.

Read More

Here’s What Scott Gimple’s Departure Means For The Future Of ‘The Walking Dead’

Scott Gimple is being kicked upstairs at AMC following a disastrous first half of The Walking Dead’s eighth season. Gimple, who has headed up the zombie drama since the show’s fourth season, is being replaced by writer Angela Kang. But he’s not off the show entirely, instead moving into a brand new position as Chief Content Officer. That’s a position created just for Gimple, and positions him at the top of the content food chain for both The Walking Dead and Fear The Walking Dead and whatever other spin-offs AMC cooks up.

Read More