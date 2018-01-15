Dolores O’Riordan From The Cranberries Has Died

Dolores O’Riordan, the singer from The Cranberries, died today in London.

At this time, there are few details available. I remember when The Cranberries first released their breakthrough album Everybody Else Is Doing It So Why Can’t We? in 1993. They were a staple on X96 through the 90’s with songs like “Dreams,” “Linger,” “Zombie, and “Salvation.” According to a statement from their publicist, the band was in London for a recording session. She was 46 years old. No other details about her death have been made public at this time.

Family members are devastated to hear the breaking news and have requested privacy at this very difficult time. Full Statement: https://t.co/L8K98BFpSM pic.twitter.com/ADEY51Xnwe — The Cranberries (@The_Cranberries) January 15, 2018

According to the BBC, “However, in May – shortly into the European tour – The Cranberries had to cancel the remainder of the European dates as a result of O’Riordan’s health issues.”

I recall seeing them at Saltair in 1994 when they were touring on the No Need To Argue album. She was a spectacular performer and sounded amazing. They were one of my favorite bands from the 90’s. Here are some of their bigger songs.