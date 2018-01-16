Boner Fight for January 16th, 2018

Boner Candidate #1: A GRAVE MISTAKE

Expanding voting rights to those who aren’t heads of households was a “grave mistake,” a GOP precinct chairman from Davis County wrote in a Sunday morning Facebook post. “The more I study history the more I think giving voting rights to others not head of household has been a grave mistake!” Casey Fisher posted on Facebook Sunday morning. Fisher did not respond to a request for comment Monday evening. Fisher’s responsibility as a precinct chairman includes overseeing Republican caucuses in his district. The chairwoman of the Davis County GOP, Teena Horlacher, said people misunderstood the sentiment of Fisher’s post. Horlacher said she had talked with Fisher about the post, and he didn’t mean it, how it came across. “The sentiment was along the lines of what our Founding Fathers believed in. Not necessarily that men only have the vote, that was not necessarily what he was saying,” she said.

Boner Candidate #1: IT'S A SMALL APARTMENT SO WE HAD TO KEEP 'EM FROM MOVING AROUND. California couple have been arrested on charges of torture after authorities said their 13 malnourished children were held captive in their home, with some shackled to beds in the dark. Authorities said they were alerted after a 17-year-old girl managed to flee the house on Sunday and call police using a mobile phone she had found. She was so emaciated that officers said they originally thought she was just 10 years old. The 13 siblings discovered at the house in Perris ranged in age from two to 29, the Riverside County Sheriff's Department said in a statement. Their parents – 57-year-old David Allen Turpin and 49-year-old Louise Anna Turpin – were arrested on torture and child endangerment charges, with bail set at $9 million. The couple were described by David's parents as being "deeply religious" and are said to have believed God had "called on them" to have so many children.