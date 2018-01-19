Boner Fight for January 19th, 2018

Boner Candidate #1: THERE’S NO ROOM FOR YOU IN MY COUNTRY.

A Maine substitute teacher has been fired after telling a student he would get kicked out of the country if the proposed U.S.-Mexico border wall is built. Sanford School Department officials tell the Portland Press Herald the exchange happened in an 11th grade classroom at Sanford Regional Technical Center last week. The district fired the teacher following an investigation into the exchange. In the video clip posted on Twitter, the student and teacher discuss the border wall. The substitute tells the student, “Oh, you’re getting kicked out of my country.” She later says the country has belonged to her longer and references President Donald Trump.

Boner Candidate #2: WE MADE RECORDINGS BUT WE NEVER LISTENED TO THEM.

For four years, a tucked-away monitoring system in a certain visitation room at the Anchorage jail recorded conversations between attorneys and their clients — defendants in criminal court – without anyone knowing. Now defense attorneys are concerned — some are livid — about what they say is a striking violation of basic constitutional rights. Quinlan Steiner, the state public defender, in December learned from the state that the recordings were secretly and routinely made from 2012 to 2016. The files were automatically recorded over every 30 days. The new information was circulated last month to about 120 Alaska criminal defense lawyers. "It's not a close call. It's not permissible," Steiner said of the recorded conversations between lawyers and defendants. "They have to be confidential so they can be candid." State corrections officials say the recordings generally were not listened to or provided to law enforcement, though in one case, that did happen. And defense lawyers suspect the problem may be prevalent. The recordings began in 2012 when suspected serial killer Israel Keyes was arrested and held at the Anchorage Correctional Complex, said Clare Sullivan, deputy commissioner of the state Department of Corrections. The FBI asked the department to add an audio recording element into a visiting room where Keyes met with his girlfriend, according to the U.S. attorney's office. Read More