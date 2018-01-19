Fresh X: Dashboard Confessional “Heart Beat Here”

Dashboard Confessional share a second track from “Crooked Shadows”

X96 first got an exclusive sneak of this song when Chris Carrabba dropped into the X96 Lounge X late last year before Dashboard’s performance at the X96 Nightmare Before Xmas in December. Apparently, they had such a good time they immediately announced another date. They will return to The Complex on April 11th and you can buy tickets here.

The new album, Crooked Shadows, is out on February 9th.

Here’s the Lounge X performance

