Boner Fight for January 31st, 2018

Boner Candidate #1: I’VE GOT A LIST OF JEWS HERE

Paul Nehlen is a Republican candidate for Congress who’s running in the First Congressional District of Wisconsin, also known as the seat currently held by House Speaker Paul Ryan. Over the past few months, he’s gone full fascist, courting support from the alt-right both in Twitter DMs and in public. Because of this, he’s been engaged in an ongoing battle with conservative Republicans like New York Post columnist John Podhoretz; in December, Nehlen told Podhoretz to “eat a bullet.” Later that same month, he was deemed too racist even for Breitbart, which said it had “cut all ties” and “removed his contributor page from the website” after a “series of anti-Semitic and pro-white supremacist comments.” Today, Nehlen tweeted this: While it may seem at first glance that making a list of your enemies in an Excel spreadsheet and including a tally of their religious and ethnic backgrounds is a completely normal and levelheaded thing to do, I can assure you that it is not.

Boner Candidate #2: KATIE…MEN ARE FROM MARS WOMEN ARE FROM VENUS

During an interview Tuesday on MSNBC, host Katy Tur asked Republican Rep. Chris Stewart whether President Donald Trump could be trying to purge FBI and Justice Department officials while his campaign is under investigation. The Utah congressman quickly dismissed her questions, suggesting that the two just "see the world differently." "And this is one of those cases," he went on, "where it's just men are from Mars and women are from Venus." Tur, cutting him off, appeared stunned. "I'm sorry. Hold on," she said. "You think we see the world differently? I just laid out a number of facts."