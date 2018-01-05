Boner Fight for January 5th, 2018

Boner Candidate #1: CRY BABY GAS PUMPERS

With the new year came a new law in Oregon, allowing residents of “rural” counties (those with 40,000 residents or fewer) to pump their own gas — and some Oregonians aren’t having it. Idahoans who have traveled to the neighboring state may remember that Oregon was previously one of just two states that forbid people from pumping gas, instead employing attendants who do the job for you. A news station out of Medford, KTVL, asked its Facebook followers how they felt about the change, and they didn’t hold back. “Not a good idea, there are lots of reason to have an attendant helping, one is they need a job too,” wrote one commenter. “Many people are not capable of knowing how to pump gas and the hazards of not doing it correctly. Besides I don’t want to go to work smelling of gas when I get it on my hands or clothes. I agree Very bad idea.”

Boner Candidate #2: I JUST CAN’T GET ENOUGH OF MY FAMILY.

A man charged after “multiple covert and hidden” cameras were found inside bathrooms of a Maine vacation home he rented with family and friends has been sentenced to 30 days in jail. Joseph J. McGrath, 32, of East Longmeadow, Mass., was charged in September with 10 counts of violation of privacy after police in York were called to the home, where hidden cameras – some disguised as air fresheners – were found in four bathrooms, according to the York Police Department. “While investigating the crime, it was determined that [one] of the actual renters of the house had placed the cameras in the bathrooms to video other friends and family that were staying there with him,” police said in September.

