Fresh X: MGMT “Hand It Over”

The third taste off their upcoming album

It’s been five years since we had an album before that, even with two other albums, they will be known for “Time to Pretend.” After that everything might have been too abstract for mainstream listeners. I remember being at Coachella after their second LP was released and after “Electric Feel” many people feel that had enough of the trippy Beach Boys vibes from Congratulations.

With Little Dark Ages and the three tracks I have now heard, well, things haven’t changed. They aren’t interested in work-out music, but the deeper listen…I guess. Anyway, put this in your playlist after a medicinal bong rip or when you are going slow ice skating for maximum enjoyment.