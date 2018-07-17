Boner Fight for July 17th, 2018

Boner Candidate #1: SEAN, YOU ARE THE ONLY ONE WHO THINKS IT WAS STRONG.

Sean Hannity, a close ally of President Trump, praised his performance at the close of the Helsinki summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin. “You were very strong at the end of that press conference,” Hannity told Mr. Trump during an interview following the press conference. “You said, ‘Where are the servers?’ ‘What about what Peter Strzok says?’ ‘Where are the 33,000 emails?’” The interview, which aired on Fox News’ “Hannity” Monday night, followed an appearance by the president that appalled even some of his staunchest defenders when he seemed to side with Putin over U.S. intelligence on whether the Russian government interfered in the 2016 election. Mr. Trump talked with Hannity about special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation and said it had driven “a phony wedge — a phony witch hunt rigged deal” between U.S. and Russia.

Read More

Boner Candidate #2: DESPICABLE HIM.

A Florida man was arrested after attacking a blind, mentally handicapped man dressed in a Minion costume who was standing on a popular boardwalk Sunday, officials said. Daytona Beach Police said in news release that Jamie Roehm was costumed as a yellow, cylindrical Minion — a type of character in the children’s movie “Despicable Me” — and working outside Jungle George’s on Daytona Beach’s boardwalk doing a promotion for the store when he was approached by a group of people. A man later identified as Ryan Nihart, 25, then came up behind Roehm, lifted him up and “dropped him on the pavement,” cops said. The entire assault was caught on surveillance camera. “When Roehm stood up and tried to get his bearings, Nihart then kicked him and knocked him down a second time,” police said. “As Nihart was doing this, he was being encouraged by two people on the sidewalk.”

Read More