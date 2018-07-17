Rock Bands Nominated for VMAs

Some people really, really like them!

MTV might not show videos anymore, but they still host the Video Music Awards every year. So which rock bands got nominated this time around? Here are the nominees for the Best Rock category:

Fall Out Boy – “Champion”

Foo Fighters – “The Sky Is A Neighborhood”

Imagine Dragons – “Whatever It Takes”

Linkin Park – “One More Light”

Panic! At The Disco – “Say Amen (Saturday Night)”

Thirty Seconds To Mars – “Walk On Water”

Do you really care? No, we didn’t think so.