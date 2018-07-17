New Music From Greta Van Fleet

Lots of attention has been focused on Greta Van Fleet

The Detroit young rockers have built quite the reputation just from their EPs, but a full-length record still hasn’t materialized. But that may change with the release of a new single, titled “When The Curtain Falls,” which is expected to be featured on the band’s still untitled, but highly anticipated full-length debut. Frontman Josh Kiszka tells MLive the album is still being worked on. “We’re reshaping it and then get into mastering and hopefully release it soon. It’s looking like late summer.” Meanwhile, the band is still touring the US, with more dates planned for North America, Japan, Europe and the UK.