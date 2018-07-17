First Full Trailer For Queen Biopic “Bohemian Rhapsody” Released

Are you ready, Freddy?

The first official trailer for the Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody has been released, giving us a closer look at Rami Malek as iconic frontman Freddie Mercury. We also see the rest of Queen meeting Mercury for the first time, and shots of the band performing at a house party, a nightclub, and a sold-out Wembley Stadium.

There are also shots of the band “getting experimental” in the studio and stuffy record execs insisting that no radio stations will ever play Queen’s music. Bohemian Rhapsody will be in theaters November 2nd.