Mike Shinoda Is “Open” To Playing Linkin Park Shows

Linkin Park has not performed together since singer Chester Bennington’s death one year ago. But frontman Mike Shinoda says he’s open to the idea of LP playing in the future.

Shinoda, who is touring behind his first solo album, says he’s “keeping my mind open to the possibilities”, whether that means more solo work, a new collaboration, or a Linkin Park reunion. Shinoda says he keeps in touch with the rest of the band, and says there’s still a lot of ‘uncertainty’ over what to do with Linkin Park.

