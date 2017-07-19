Boner Fight for July 19th, 2017

BONER CANDIDATE #1: HAVE AN OPINION…THAT WILL GET YOU CANNED FOR SURE.

On June 5, Brigham Young University-Idaho adjunct professor Ruthie Robertson typed up an 854-word post on her private Facebook page. “In honor of LGBT Pride Month, I thought I would reveal some things in the name of authenticity,” the 22-year-old professor of political science began. Robertson, who is Mormon, went on to articulate her support of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender causes. She criticized LDS policies that include declaring same-sex couples apostates. A BYU-Idaho graduate, Robertson said she had been struggling with the church’s stances on LGBT issues. She has many LGBT friends, and she wanted them to know where she stood.

BONER CANDIDATE #2: YOU’LL BE FINE.

A teen cheerleader died suddenly with blood clots in her chest — after doctors repeatedly dismissed her complaints of chest pains as just minor inflammation, according to a new report. Now the grieving family of 15-year-old student athlete Yunique Morris say staff at San Joaquin General Hospital in California are to blame for her death last Thursday, claiming the girl’s health declined over several weeks as doctors refused to investigate her ailment further. “Her health just started going downhill,” Morris’ grandmother Wanda Ely told a local Fox affiliate. “It got to the point where she couldn’t even go up or down a flight of stairs without getting out of breath.” Morris first visited the hospital two weeks ago, and was sent home with medication and instructions to stay in bed. A few days later, she returned to the doctors and asked for an X-ray, but the staff sent her away again, the family told Fox 40.

