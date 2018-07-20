Boner Fight for July 20th, 2018

BONER CANDIDATE #1: I WAS JUST RIDE SHARING.

MEMPHIS, TN (WCMH) – A man’s solution on how to handle having two dates with two women on the same night ended up with him getting a ticket to jail. Kelton Griffin showed up to his first date’s home around 3:00 in the afternoon to go out with her, a police report states. The woman asked Griffin to drive her car because “she did not know where he wanted to take her.” After driving for a bit, the woman says Griffin pulled into the parking lot of a store and asked her to go inside and buy him some cigars. She agreed. While she was in the store, police say Griffin drove off in her car. She tried to call him, but he blocked her number and blocked her on social media, NBC4 sister station WATN-TV reports. She then contacted her family to let them know what happened. Moments later, she got a text from her godsister. The godsister said Griffin had asked her out on a date, and he was on the way to pick her up at her grandmother’s house. Police say the first date got a ride to the grandmother’s house to try to stop Griffin, but he was able to drive off with the godsister before date number one could get there.

Read More

BONER CANDIDATE #2: BRETHREN DWELLING TOGETHER IN UNITY.

The coast of White Rock, British Columbia, in western Canada looks to be an ideal place for a run, with its sweeping views of the Semiahmoo Bay to the west and scores of waterfront homes and seafood restaurants to the east. That’s what 19-year-old Cedella Roman thought when she went jogging along the area’s smooth beaches — in a southbound direction, notably — on May 21. Roman, who lives in France, had been visiting her mother in nearby North Delta, British Columbia. During Roman’s run, she was admiring the scenery when she unwittingly crossed the border from Canada into the United States, Roman told the Canadian Broadcasting Corp. The demarcation line between the two countries, it turns out, is only about three miles down the coast from White Rock’s popular wooden pier. Roman told CBC News she hadn’t seen any signs indicating she was about to cross into the United States but that two U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers approached her shortly after she accidentally left Canada.

Read More