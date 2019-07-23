Boner Fight for July 23rd, 2019

Boner Candidate #1: I DON’T CARE WHAT I.D. YOU HAVE…YOU LOOK LIKE YOU DON’T BELONG HERE.
A US-born Marine veteran who served in Afghanistan had his US passport, a REAL ID driver’s license, a military ID card, and his US Marine Corps dog tags with him when he was arrested by police in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and turned over to Immigration and Customs Enforcement, which held him for three days before his lawyer demanded his release, according to the ACLU of Michigan. The advocacy group has called for an investigation into how the Grand Rapids Police Department handled the arrest of Jilmar Ramos-Gomez, who was born in Grand Rapids, served in Afghanistan and suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder. The ACLU is also demanding that ICE explain why it took the veteran into custody and did not review his identification documents during the three days he was being held. Ramos-Gomez was arrested by the Grand Rapids Police on Nov. 21 on suspicion of attempting to start a fire in a stairwell at a hospital and trying to reach the facility’s helipad, according to his attorneys and local law enforcement. A police statement at the time said police contacted ICE because they believed the incident may have been a possible act of terrorism. That decision eventually led to Ramos-Gomez ending up in ICE custody. Read More
Boner Candidate #2: OH, COME ON. LET’S NOT MAKE THIS A THING.
A Texas teen in behind bars after police said he reportedly opened a bottle of AriZona tea, spat into it and put it back on a store shelf, according to KOSA. An affidavit states security footage caught the teen picking up the bottle, putting his mouth on it and putting it back. The teen reportedly told an asset protection manager he spit in the drink, saying he tried it but it was “gross.” The teen was charged with tampering with a consumer product, a felony. Read More
