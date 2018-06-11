Boner Fight for June 11th, 2018

Boner Fight

Boner Candidate #1: WE WON’T LET YOU TELL THE TRUTH.

A California high school valedictorian was abruptly cut off when she tried to speak about sexual assault during her graduation speech, according to reports. “I felt like I was worthless,” recent Petaluma High School grad Lulabel Seitz told CNN about the incident. The 17-year-old began her speech on June 2 recalling the students’ first days as freshmen then went on to talk about devastating wildfires, teacher strikes and her own family’s struggles. But when it seemed like she was about to bring up her own sexual assault, which allegedly happened on school grounds – her mic was cut off.

Boner Candidate #2: GET IN THEM KENNELS

Police in Tennessee say a woman has been charged with transporting two young children in pet kennels inside her vehicle. News outlets report 62-year-old Leimome Cheeks was charged with two counts of child endangerment. According to a Memphis police affidavit, Cheeks says there was no room inside her vehicle Saturday, so she told the children ages 7 and 8 to get inside the kennels.There were no air conditioning vents in the back of the vehicle and the children told police they became hot. Temperatures in the area reached about 95 degrees Fahrenheit.

