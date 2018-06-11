Geek News on the Radio for June 11th, 2018

Halloween Trailer

Why Gender-Swapped ‘Ocean’s 8’ Has Avoided the ‘Ghostbusters’ Trolls

In December, six months ahead of the release of Warner Bros.’ all-female reboot of the Ocean’s heist franchise, star Sandra Bullock warned potential online trolls: “I’ll tell you, we’ve got some feisty women that will fight right back,” she told Entertainment Weekly. As Ocean’s 8 hits theaters this weekend, it turns out that neither Bullock nor any of her castmates has had to raise a fist. Unlike 2016’s gender-bending Ghostbusters reboot or Disney’s female-led Star Wars films, the star-studded Ocean’s 8 has yet to become a major target for online backlash.

‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Directors Have an Answer for Biggest Criticism About the Ending

Avengers: Infinity War may be a massive hit, bringing in almost $2 billion at the box office thus far as well as earning a lot praise, but even for all the success the film’s ending has drawn criticism from fans. Now, the film’s directors are speaking out. Even if you haven’t actually seen Infinity War there’s a good chance you know how the movie ends: Thanos, having collected all six of the Infinity Stones, snaps his fingers and wipes out half of the universe. This dramatic move includes a lot of Marvel’s heroes, such as Spider-Man, Black Panther, and all of the Guardians of the Galaxy except Rocket. The devastation is so epic it’s actually easier to count who survived rather than who died as only a handful of heroes remain.

