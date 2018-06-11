Radio From Hell

Bill Frost on TV for June 11, 2018

Posted on

Lucha Underground (Season 4 Premiere, Wednesday June 13, El Rey)

Ozzy & Jack’s World Tour (Season 3 Premiere, Wednesday June 13, A&E)

Marlon (Season 2 Premiere, Thursday June 14, NBC)

American Woman (New Series, Thursdays, Paramount)

Goliath (Season 2 Premiere, Friday June 15, Amazon Prime)

12 Monkeys (Season 4 Premiere,Friday June 15, Syfy)

The Affair (Season 4 Premiere, Sunday June 17, Showtime)

Shades of Blue (Season 3 Premiere, Sunday June 17, NBC)

