Bill Frost on TV for June 11, 2018

Lucha Underground (Season 4 Premiere, Wednesday June 13, El Rey)
Ozzy & Jack’s World Tour (Season 3 Premiere, Wednesday June 13, A&E)
Marlon (Season 2 Premiere, Thursday June 14, NBC)
American Woman (New Series, Thursdays, Paramount)
Goliath (Season 2 Premiere, Friday June 15, Amazon Prime)
12 Monkeys (Season 4 Premiere,Friday June 15, Syfy)
The Affair (Season 4 Premiere, Sunday June 17, Showtime)
Shades of Blue (Season 3 Premiere, Sunday June 17, NBC)
