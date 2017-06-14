Boner Fight for June 14th, 2017

Boner Candidate #1: IT WAS JUST A LAP DANCE….ANYBODY HAVE A JELLY?

A woman who was filmed straddling a man on a Ryanair flight denies the pair were having sex. Tracey Bolton told a friend that ‘it was just a lap dance’ – however admitted she was ‘mortified’ that it had gone viral. The 39-year-old shocked passengers on the plane from Manchester to Ibiza on Friday when she was seen straddling 31-year-old Shaun Edmondson. It later emerged that Edmondson, who is known as a ‘ladies’ man, was on his own stag do while his pregnant fiancee Jenna Ross, 25, waited for him at home.

Boner Candidate #2: I TOLD HIM NOT TO GO OUTSIDE

A 2-year-old child was found shivering cold without shoes and socks and police say his father was passed out on the couch at a nearby apartment. Kootenai County Sheriff deputies were called to the 8600 block of Government Way around 7:30 a.m. Saturday for a report of a boy, dressed only in pajamas, walking along the road, EastIdahoNews.com reported. Deputies say he had “a dirty face, was shivering, cold to the touch, and not wearing socks or shoes in the 47 degree temperatures,” according to a Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office news release. The child had attempted to cross the street to see construction equipment that he described as “Tonka Trucks.”

