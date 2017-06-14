Fresh X: The Killers “The Man”

Finally!

After months of speculation (and various side projects and solo albums) about a new track from The Killers has emerged! They have also announced their fifth album, “Wonderful Wonderful.”

“The Man” has quite a bit more swagger than what we have heard from The Killers in a while. It’s a bold song. Two artists that came to mind after my first listen was James Brown and David Bowie. Now that’s big!

Brandon Flowers also took on a live Facebook Q&A today, which you can check out here.