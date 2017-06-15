Boner (Round One) for June 15th, 2017

Boner Candidate #1: I JUST WANTED SOME HELP TO FLY THE FRIENDLY SKIES

On Tuesday, Houston news station KPRC aired surveillance footage of the 2015 incident at Houston’s Bush Intercontinental Airport. The video shows passenger Ronald Tigner, then 71, talking with a United employee. According to the lawsuit filed last week, Tigner had asked him for help with getting a new boarding pass, and the employee laughed and cursed at him. Tigner reportedly told the employee to stop smiling, and that’s when the employee shoved him. The push is visible in the video. Surveillance video shows passenger Ronald Tigner being shoved to the floor by a United Airlines employee in a blue shirt. The video shows Tigner lying on the ground as employees appear to offer no assistance. Not until a fellow passenger rushes over and kneels down beside him does someone call for help. KPRC also obtained a 911 call from the incident in which a United employee says Tigner “has fallen down” and says he does not know why he fell. Read More

Boner Candidate #2: I AIN’T NO RAT.

Toilet paper is known as a classic senior prank and overnight Sunday, students at Tallwood High School unloaded more than 250 rolls. But one student is paying the price. Hayden Anderson, who is a lineman on the football team and went to every school event said he was suspended for three days and now is not allowed to walk in his high school graduation ceremony. “There was no profanity, there was nothing broken, there was nothing destructive. If you go up to Tallwood now, there’s nothing up there,” said Anderson, who added by the time he got to school in the morning almost all of it was cleaned up. Anderson told News 3’s Kim Cung he was escorted by security guards into the principal’s office Monday morning.

Boner Candidate #3: HEY GENE. SEE THIS FINGER? TRADE MARK IT.

Most of us have done it before — thrown up the “sign of the horns” while jamming to some killer rock music. Well, according to Gene Simmons, we have KISS to thank for that. The long-tongued frontman has filed an application with the US Patent and Trademark Office, seeking trademark ownership of the iconic hand gesture. He claims the “devil horns” became a part of the band’s act during its Hotter Than Hell tour — on Nov. 14, 1974 to be exact. While it is used in American Sign Language to represent “I love you,” most know it as the international symbol of rock.

